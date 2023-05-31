What’s behind Patanjali Foods’ ESOP gambit?

The decline in Patanjali’s EBITDA in the March quarter will certainly be a disappointment for investors

Baba Ramdev-promoted Patanjali Foods’ decision to issue employee stock options (ESOP) in 2023-24 is a surprising turn from a group that has wrapped itself in nationalism and expected its employees to do the same. In fact, salaries paid by the group were said to be less than the market rate, particularly those paid by the MNCs it competed with. It’s an interesting pivot that investors would be paying attention to. If their objectives of hoping for capital appreciation are aligned...