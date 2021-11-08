MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

What lies behind the record festive season sales

The fall in fuel prices should extend consumption demand beyond the festive season

Subir Roy
November 08, 2021 / 08:55 AM IST
What lies behind the record festive season sales

The kind of sharp upswing that has taken place this year can only have come about as a result of not one but several factors. (Image: AP)

Festival sales during the season just gone by, from Dussehra to Diwali, hit an all-time record at Rs 1.25 lakh crore, which is 74 percent more than the figure recorded last year. The Confederation of All India Traders, representing 70 million traders, which has put out the figure, says that the 2021 figure represents a ten-year record. That holds out hope for even more business being built around the wedding season coming in the middle of the current month. The...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Is the demand graph finally getting into shape?

    Nov 2, 2021 / 05:26 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: What can upset IRCTC maths, the recovery tracker, SAIL’s margin headache, Start-up Street, the era of quantitative tightening and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers