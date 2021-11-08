What lies behind the record festive season sales

The kind of sharp upswing that has taken place this year can only have come about as a result of not one but several factors. (Image: AP)

Festival sales during the season just gone by, from Dussehra to Diwali, hit an all-time record at Rs 1.25 lakh crore, which is 74 percent more than the figure recorded last year. The Confederation of All India Traders, representing 70 million traders, which has put out the figure, says that the 2021 figure represents a ten-year record. That holds out hope for even more business being built around the wedding season coming in the middle of the current month. The...