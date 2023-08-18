US Steel is up for sale, but Indian companies aren’t buying

Steel production in US is down by a third from the 1970s peak. It is not an ideal steel production base or even a robust market.

Highlights: No Indian firm is in the fray to buy US Steel, unlike 15-years ago when firms went shopping overseas Indian firms have focused on domestic market with rising steel demand at home US is not an ideal steel production base or even a robust market Steel production in US is down by a third from the 1970s peak China accounts for 50 percent of global steel production US Steel, the company that Andrew Carnegie and JP Morgan set up in 1901, is up for sale....