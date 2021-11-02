UPL displays manufacturing prowess, but rising costs bite

Representative image

UPL withstood supply-chain constraints and reported an 18 percent revenue growth in the September quarter. The growth is driven by volumes, which rose 15 percent from the year ago quarter, impressive considering the raw material constraints the industry is facing. Revenues in India are up 5 percent, better than Rallis India and Dhanuka Agritech. At the consolidated level, Sharda Cropchem also reported superior revenue growth, indicating better demand conditions in the global markets. Like UPL, Sharda also derives a large...