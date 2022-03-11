English
    Ukraine crisis fallout | Payments system ban: A double-edged sword? 

    Besides sanctions, payments system bans are becoming more fashionable. However, they might be doing more harm than good

    Amol Hatwar
    March 11, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST
    Thanks to sanctions on Russia, SWIFT is making headlines again. Short for Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, SWIFT is a Belgian Cooperative that is responsible for operating the world’s largest financial network. It covers over 11,000 financial institutions in over 200 counties. Besides being the only system in widespread use internationally, the system offers a wide variety of protocols that guarantee: Authentication Control — Verification that the participants in the network really are who they claim to be Message Security —...

