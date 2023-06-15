Two-speed transmission of rate hikes could squeeze lender margins in FY24

Margin worry is beginning for lenders in FY24

Highlights: FY23 was a Goldilocks year for banks and NBFCs, reflected in increased profitability and expansion in margins Lenders are slow to transmit policy rate changes into deposits while loans get priced fast A high share of loans priced off external benchmark based lending rate has aided banks in margins A large portion of deposits have been repriced higher and scope of cuts are next to nil Elbow room to increase lending rates is closing fast, putting pressure on NIMs NBFCs to see an increase...