English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Two-speed transmission of rate hikes could squeeze lender margins in FY24

    With a large pile of deposits repriced higher and no scope to bring them down, banks have little elbow room to improve margins. In fact, margins would feel the squeeze. For NBFCs, it is tougher.

    Aparna Iyer
    June 15, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST
    Two-speed transmission of rate hikes could squeeze lender margins in FY24

    Margin worry is beginning for lenders in FY24

    Highlights: FY23 was a Goldilocks year for banks and NBFCs, reflected in increased profitability and expansion in margins   Lenders are slow to transmit policy rate changes into deposits while loans get priced fast   A high share of loans priced off external benchmark based lending rate has aided banks in margins   A large portion of deposits have been repriced higher and scope of cuts are next to nil   Elbow room to increase lending rates is closing fast, putting pressure on NIMs   NBFCs to see an increase...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | OPEC’s in a tricky situation

      Jun 14, 2023 / 02:08 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: PLI 2.0 needs effective implementation push, getting the portfolio right is ess...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers