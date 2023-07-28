The rebranding of Vistara and Twitter defies understanding

The Air India-Vistara conundrum is less straightforward but equally questionable

Separated by seven seas, two companies, one in the US and the other in India, are in the midst of a rebranding exercises that defy understanding if not logic. If replacing Twitter with an ambivalent X as its new name seems a piece of Elon Musk bohemia, no less perplexing is the decision by the Tata group to kill Vistara and subsume it within Air India. Over its eight years in existence, Vistara has built a reputation for high quality...