English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    The match winning lateral delivery

    The ideal situation is a porous border between the government and the private sector which enables lateral entry and exit so that there is a free flow of fresh and enriching ideas both into government and the private sector

    Subir Roy
    May 19, 2023 / 08:56 AM IST
    The match winning lateral delivery

    While initiating the process, the government had declared that it had two aims – bring in domain experts and address the shortage of officers. (Representational image/Photo: Glenn Carstens-Peters via Unsplash)

    Highlights  The government is going for a third round of lateral hires up to the rank of joint secretary  Lateral hiring of specialists enables officials to keep abreast of new developments and seek assistance of domain experts  Lateral hiring is also seen as a threat to the citadel of administration that has become unyielding.  A two-way traffic of people in government and private sector seeking sabbaticals for learning outside their field  An example of successful lateral hiring that paid off is Nandan Nilekeni who...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | US debt ceiling, a political drama

      May 18, 2023 / 02:28 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Lead prices set to rise as supply weakens, it might be too late for authorities...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers