The many investing styles of the Big Bull

Ace investor Jhunjhunwala ran a privately-owned stock trading firm called RARE Enterprises. He recently co-launched Akasa Air, an airline based in India, which started its commercial operation earlier this month. Jhunjhunwala forayed into the aviation industry that has suffered losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When questioned about his plan to start an airline at such time, Jhunjhunwala replied, “I say I’m prepared for failure.” (Image: CNBCTV18)

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (RJ) was not the first investor to be called the Big Bull (no prizes for guessing who the other was!). But, he fashioned his investing, life and persona in a manner that made the title his own, carving out a unique identity. Curiosity to know what seasoned investors in Mumbai were thinking led me as a passionate investor to track him in the early nineties. My friends would be part of his regular evening adda and he was generous enough to share what he felt on...