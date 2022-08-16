English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    The many investing styles of the Big Bull

    In life as well as in investing, it’s impossible to put Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in any one bucket. But, there’s much to learn from his success, about being your own person, learning from mistakes and big-picture thinking

    Shyam Sekhar
    August 16, 2022 / 12:03 PM IST
    The many investing styles of the Big Bull

    Ace investor Jhunjhunwala ran a privately-owned stock trading firm called RARE Enterprises. He recently co-launched Akasa Air, an airline based in India, which started its commercial operation earlier this month. Jhunjhunwala forayed into the aviation industry that has suffered losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When questioned about his plan to start an airline at such time, Jhunjhunwala replied, “I say I’m prepared for failure.” (Image: CNBCTV18)

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (RJ) was not the first investor to be called the Big Bull (no prizes for guessing who the other was!). But, he fashioned his investing, life and persona in a manner that made the title his own, carving out a unique identity. Curiosity to know what seasoned investors in Mumbai were thinking led me as a passionate investor to track him in the early nineties. My friends would be part of his regular evening adda and he was generous enough to share what he felt on...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Taxpayers feel unloved, here's another instance why

      Aug 12, 2022 / 06:11 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Weekly Tactical, IPO Street, the rain dance, Zomato’s name change and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers