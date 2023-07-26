The have nots in a data-driven society need inclusion

The vast amounts of personal information we share online or with entities that we interact with daily have become valuable assets for companies, governments, and even individuals seeking to understand and influence behaviour

Highlights Data permeates every aspect of human life with greater use of digital devices Personal information shared with online and offline entities are basis for innovation and tailored services by companies Firms harnessing data can innovate and quicken economic growth and social progress Data empowers individuals through access to personalized health, education services among others Limited access or no access to digital network puts marginalized individuals at a greater disadvantage socially Data laws, policies must be designed for greater inclusion of marginalised individuals Can you imagine...