The Green Pivot: Thermax’s bet on green energy transition begins to pay off

Thermax Ltd's stock price overcame a long period of inertia after its results were announced last week, gaining 31 percent since then. The trigger: a sharp increase in order flows mainly in green energy and environment, validating the company’s efforts to position itself as a clean energy solutions provider. To begin with, the 67 per cent year-on-year (yoy) rise in September quarter (Q2FY22) order flows sprang a positive surprise as it marked a seven-year high. It also exceeded orders clocked in the preceding...