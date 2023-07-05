English
    The gaps in the India consumption story and how to fix them

    We are a large population and our per capita rank relative to others is still very low; our education levels modest; our work profile for many are meagre and backbreaking and living conditions are poor. That’s the broken thing we need to fix, says noted thought leader Bijapurkar

    Vatsala Kamat
    July 05, 2023 / 09:01 AM IST
    Rama Bijapurkar, an expert on the Indian consumer, gives us her insights on the K in the K-shaped economy, what makes the Indian middle class, on the prospects for the mass consumer market and what needs to be done to expand consumption in the economy, in this interview with Moneycontrol’s Vatsala Kamat There is a lot of talk about the K-shaped recovery -- the thesis is that it is only the rich that is driving consumption demand. Why hasn’t spending power trickled down...

