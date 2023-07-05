The gaps in the India consumption story and how to fix them

Rama Bijapurkar, an expert on the Indian consumer, gives us her insights on the K in the K-shaped economy, what makes the Indian middle class, on the prospects for the mass consumer market and what needs to be done to expand consumption in the economy, in this interview with Moneycontrol’s Vatsala Kamat There is a lot of talk about the K-shaped recovery -- the thesis is that it is only the rich that is driving consumption demand. Why hasn’t spending power trickled down...