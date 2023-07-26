English
    The Eastern Window: Why the US secretly fears a thaw in the India-China relationship

    A thaw in the disturbed relationship between India and China may appear theoretical at this time. But Western strategists are already worrying about an improvement in their relationship because that would negate US plans to contain China

    Saibal Dasgupta
    July 26, 2023 / 08:29 AM IST
    There are deep-seated Western fears about an improvement in India-China relations.

    Highlights: PM Modi did not soften in the face of US persuasion to change India’s policy towards Russia. The US is worried that India might not be a “committed partner” or an obedient ally. India has reasons to worry about the trustworthiness of the US. An article in The Economist is asking if India and China would join hands and set aside their territorial dispute.  Will India and China ever bury the hatchet, and pool resources to become a superpower bloc? The question may...

