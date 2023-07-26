The Eastern Window: Why the US secretly fears a thaw in the India-China relationship

There are deep-seated Western fears about an improvement in India-China relations.

Highlights: PM Modi did not soften in the face of US persuasion to change India’s policy towards Russia. The US is worried that India might not be a “committed partner” or an obedient ally. India has reasons to worry about the trustworthiness of the US. An article in The Economist is asking if India and China would join hands and set aside their territorial dispute. Will India and China ever bury the hatchet, and pool resources to become a superpower bloc? The question may...