MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

The Eastern Window | Why China is a threat to India-Maldives ties

China has stepped up its political actions in the Maldives as an anti-India politician came out of prison and the “India out” campaign picks up steam

Saibal Dasgupta
January 17, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST
The Eastern Window | Why China is a threat to India-Maldives ties

China is trying to persuade Maldives to activate an old Free Trade Agreement between the two countries. If Beijing succeeds in its pursuit, it will further weaken the age-old India-Maldives ties and enhance China’s influence over this crucial soft spot in the Indian Ocean region. The issue was raised by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his visit to the island nation on January 8. The visit came around the time of the release of pro-China former president Abdulla Yameen...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Tech stocks feel the squeeze. Time to rewire?

    Jan 14, 2022 / 05:09 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: A steady stock bet, Weekly Tactical, Hikal’s green worry, Budget Chart of the Day, Herd Immunity Tracker, Personal Finance and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers