    The Eastern Window: US puts India’s independent foreign policy to test

    The US is showing it can use the stick to demand compliance on Ukraine and other issues. This is what explains the US sale of F-16s to Pakistan, and the sanctions against a Mumbai firm. The US also wants India to increase the purchase of American arms

    Saibal Dasgupta
    October 03, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST
    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (File image)

    Highlights The US resents India’s independent foreign policy stance The US demands compliance by selling F-16s to Pakistan and imposing sanctions against a Mumbai firm Absurd of US to think it can wean away Pakistan from China US action against India is strengthening China’s position India has no desire to be part of the forces that are antagonistic towards the US, which include the China-Russia-Iran axis. But a couple of recent developments have thrown up serious questions about US intentions. Until recently, many foreign policy...

