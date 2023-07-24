The Eastern Window: Sri Lanka speaks in two voices to please India, China

The Indian Ocean area has seen repeated attempts by Chinese ships to extend their sphere of influence

Highlights Sri Lanka is getting assistance from India, China and IMF Landbridge and other connectivity plans are being implemented Modi indirectly referred to the Chinese spy ship which visited Sri Lanka last year China has signed a major energy deal with Sri Lanka while India has promised an oil pipeline China might try to reduce Indian influence by offering more funds to Sri Lanka Sri Lanka had almost zero foreign exchange resources until recently. The situation has not changed dramatically but Colombo has secured lines...