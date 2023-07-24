English
    The Eastern Window: Sri Lanka speaks in two voices to please India, China

    Several important milestones were crossed in the India-Sri Lanka relationship during the recent visit of the Sri Lankan President to New Delhi. Though India is generous in assisting the crisis-hit country, it must take careful steps to counter Chinese designs in Sri Lanka and the Indian Ocean region

    Saibal Dasgupta
    July 24, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST
    The Indian Ocean area has seen repeated attempts by Chinese ships to extend their sphere of influence

    Highlights Sri Lanka is getting assistance from India, China and IMF Landbridge and other connectivity plans are being implemented Modi indirectly referred to the Chinese spy ship which visited Sri Lanka last year China has signed a major energy deal with Sri Lanka while India has promised an oil pipeline China might try to reduce Indian influence by offering more funds to Sri Lanka Sri Lanka had almost zero foreign exchange resources until recently. The situation has not changed dramatically but Colombo has secured lines...

