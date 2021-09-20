The Eastern Window: The Modi-Biden meet should cement India's position in Quad

(Image: Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with US President Joe Biden and leaders of other Quad countries is an opportunity for India to bolster its defences against an aggressive China. The September 24 meet is meant to pool together resources to counter China’s rising influence. Already, countries in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad—the US, Australia, Japan and India--are working on a deal allowing Indian companies the opportunity to make one billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines made by Johnson & Johnson. These...