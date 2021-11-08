The Eastern Window | China’s growth model at risk as Xi tightens grip

China’s weakening economy is causing worldwide concern. Experts have been busy trying to decipher whether the slide could turn into a serious crash. The man who hoisted the red flag is the country’s Premier Li Keqiang, who talked on November 1 about “downward pressure” on the economy. This has been a pet phrase of Communist leaders trying to indicate problems with the economy in the past. Li said the Chinese government will take measures to support the industrial sector to help...