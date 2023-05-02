Sugar mills face uncertain times again as export ban looms

Healthier than expected sugar output in Brazil could have a cooling effect on prices though

The government is considering a ban on sugar exports to contain the fallout of a production shortfall on prices, according to an Indian Express report. A formal notification is yet to be issued, however. Since retail prices have not spiked, the government may wait for the Karnataka state elections to conclude before making a formal announcement so as to not upset farmers and traders. There is an export cap of 6mn tonnes of sugar already in place but most of...