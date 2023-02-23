English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community on 4th & 5th March 
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Startup Street | Pitch Meetings: It's not the story, it's the content, silly!

    Business fundamentals are important but minute details of how pitch meetings are conducted go a long way in building a successful connection with prospective investors

    Sanjay Swamy
    February 23, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST
    Startup Street | Pitch Meetings: It's not the story, it's the content, silly!

    A few simple techniques to make a pitch (investment or sales) interesting for the audience. (Representative image)

    As an entrepreneur turned venture capitalist, I evaluate pitches from founders and also guide them in preparing their pitch or story for the next fund round. Many people believe that a successful pitch requires the founder to tell a great story, with many irrelevant events getting built into the storyboard, hoping it will appeal to investors. But, what’s most important is genuineness, composure and how an entrepreneur comes across in the interaction with VCs or other investors. While fundamentals of...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Markets show signs of fatigue, traders and investors cautious

      Feb 22, 2023 / 02:41 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Time to put lithium to good use, India’s cotton industry in tight spot, big c...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers