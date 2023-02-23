Startup Street | Pitch Meetings: It's not the story, it's the content, silly!

A few simple techniques to make a pitch (investment or sales) interesting for the audience. (Representative image)

As an entrepreneur turned venture capitalist, I evaluate pitches from founders and also guide them in preparing their pitch or story for the next fund round. Many people believe that a successful pitch requires the founder to tell a great story, with many irrelevant events getting built into the storyboard, hoping it will appeal to investors. But, what’s most important is genuineness, composure and how an entrepreneur comes across in the interaction with VCs or other investors. While fundamentals of...