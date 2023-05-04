Start-up Street: ‘Boring’ businesses can turn into successful start-ups

The perception that cutting-edge technology and consumer facing businesses alone can create exciting and valuable start-ups needs to undergo a change.

Say the word start-up and the mind immediately goes to highly publicised or well-funded names in consumer, edtech, SaaS, B2C e-commerce etc. In the recent past, AI/ML, Web3, Blockchain etc. has caught everyone’s fancy. There are many other hyped-up start-ups in supposedly cutting-edge and exciting new fields which have since bitten the dust. The recent flaring up and rapid bust of crypto-currency, NFT, Metaverse start-ups still remains a sore spot for many. This illustrates a common tendency among intelligent entrepreneurs...