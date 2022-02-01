Solar modules get PLI boost, will they be competitive now?

The government provided an additional allocation of Rs 19,500 crore for manufacture of high efficiency modules under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme in the Budget 2022-23. India does not have enough domestic manufacturing capacity in solar modules and depends on imports for its requirements. A new set of incentives will help in building domestic manufacturing capacity and go a long way in meeting India’s ambitious goal of 280 GW of installed solar capacity by 2030. One gigawatt (GW) equals 1,000 megawatt...