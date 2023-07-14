Silicon Valley start-ups explore sales as funding runs dry

Jul 14, 2023 / 02:05 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

The flurry of deals involving AI start-ups were a positive signal for venture-backed companies after 18 months of gloom in a tech downturn that crashed valuations and led to mass lay-offs

George Hammond and Tabby Kinder in San Francisco Cash-strapped tech start-ups are exploring sales to bigger companies in order to survive a funding crunch, as a series of takeovers of artificial intelligence companies lure buyers back to Silicon Valley. In recent weeks, software group Databricks acquired generative AI start-up MosaicML for $1.3bn, Thomson Reuters paid $650mn for legal services AI group Casetext, Robinhood bought credit card start-up X1 for $95mn, and finance automation company Ramp acquired Cohere.io, a start-up that built...