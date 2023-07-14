English
    Silicon Valley start-ups explore sales as funding runs dry

    Wave of consolidation expected across tech as cash-strapped companies seek buyers or risk going out of business

    Financial Times
    Jul 14, 2023 / 02:05 PM IST
    The flurry of deals involving AI start-ups were a positive signal for venture-backed companies after 18 months of gloom in a tech downturn that crashed valuations and led to mass lay-offs

    George Hammond and Tabby Kinder in San Francisco Cash-strapped tech start-ups are exploring sales to bigger companies in order to survive a funding crunch, as a series of takeovers of artificial intelligence companies lure buyers back to Silicon Valley. In recent weeks, software group Databricks acquired generative AI start-up MosaicML for $1.3bn, Thomson Reuters paid $650mn for legal services AI group Casetext, Robinhood bought credit card start-up X1 for $95mn, and finance automation company Ramp acquired Cohere.io, a start-up that built...

