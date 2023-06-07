SEBI seeks to tether wild west of finfluencers

There has been fair criticism of finfluencers who operate without any license or registration, without any regulation and without perhaps even any qualification

Highlights SEBI seeks to recognise and define finfluencers through a set of rules proposed under a consultation paper on suspicious trading Finfluencers indulge in investment advice without any qualification or registration Growing cases of fraud has been observed among finfluencers Current SEBI regulations are enough to catch errant finfluencers New proposed rules put the onus of proving innocence on finfluencers once SEBI shows suspicion in timing of trading and advice Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has finally begun to regulate finfluencers, albeit indirectly...