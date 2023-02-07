English
    RBI’s Policy Dilemma: The case for status quo 

    With positive real rates and a falling inflation trajectory, it is safe to conclude that the stance of monetary policy too has more or less reached neutral territory 

    Churchil Bhatt
    February 07, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST
    If global central banks go soft on their rate tightening, it will reduce pressure on the USD-INR exchange rate arising from interest rate differentials. This, in turn, will allow the Shaktikanta Das-led RBI to pause and assess the impact of its past policy actions (file image)

    Highlights Markets expect a final 25 basis point rate hike from the MPC But with inflation coming down, there is a strong case for a pause With global central banks going soft on increasing rates, the RBI need not worry about interest rate differentials Inter-bank liquidity is likely to remain tight over the next couple of months owing to seasonal factors This is the right time to shift the policy stance to neutral Markets should not be too concerned with getting the last 25 bps...

