RBI report says the Union Budget is the seventh horse in the sun’s chariot

The report says, "India will decouple from... the rest of the world.’’ The instrument of decoupling, says the report, will be the Union Budget

Highlights RBI Bulletin’s state of the economy report says the Union Budget may raise the 2023-24 GDP growth rate to 7 percent It says the Union Budget is like the seventh horse in the Shyam Benegal movie ‘Suraj ka Satvan Ghoda’ The budget may also raise India’s potential growth from 6 percent to 6.8 percent The global economy is in deep trouble India will decouple from the rest of the world The retreat of inflation will be stubborn and beset by supply shocks Irrational exuberance in...