Rallis India’s results indicate tough times for agrochemical exporters 

Highlights Rallis India’s exports revenues dropped by a steep 29.6 percent in Q1 FY24 Inventories in the international markets are higher than usual and are adversely impacting product prices Recovery in international business contingent on inventory liquidation The recent pick-up in monsoon rains and crop sowing hold out hope for domestic crop care business For agrochemical companies, overseas business generally acts as a hedge against market vagaries in India. But that's unlikely this time. Take the case of Rallis India. The company’s mainstay crop...