    Small isn’t beautiful when it comes to the nuclear renaissance

    If the US and Europe want to catch up with Asia on reactor deployment, they will need to focus on conventional designs, not tiny models

    David Fickling
    February 09, 2023 / 01:50 PM IST
    SMRs promise a form of nuclear energy that can mesh with the regulatory and financial setup of existing grids. (File image)

    Why aren’t passenger jets these days all flying-wing aircraft, like the B-2 Stealth Bomber? In theory, seating passengers, cargo and fuel inside one enormous wing offers compelling advantages. The design would be lighter and provide more lift than a conventional aircraft, offering considerable savings on fuel, the biggest expense for airlines.

    The answer lies in the benefits of path dependency. Every airport in the world is designed around the single wing-fuselage that’s predominated for nearly a century. Critical safety protocols have been built upon decades of experience with conventional aircraft. The putative advantages that flying wings may have aren’t enough to overcome those drawbacks.

    It’s a similar situation with atomic power, another safety-critical technology that has resisted attempts at radical innovation for decades. In their basic operation, most reactors in the world today are little different to the first commercial generators connected in the 1960s.

    That could be on the brink of a change, however. For more than a decade, research and venture capital has focused on the potential of small modular reactors or SMRs — a variety of power plant that would generate less (often much less) than 300 megawatts, as opposed to conventional 1,000 megawatt designs. That’s been catalysed by the billions in tax credits and funding made available by the US Inflation Reduction Act.