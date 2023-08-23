Not weak or strong; rupee is going to be a calm currency in FY24

Whether the rupee moves towards 79 or 84 to a dollar, the journey would match the slow glide of the previous months (Photo by Ravi Roshan/Pexels)

The Indian rupee has weakened more than 4 percent over the past one year to come within a whisker of its all-time lows. Yet, there has been no visible discomfort among policymakers and the markets too have taken it in their stride. This is an unlikely outcome when seen from the historic lens of past depreciation episodes of the currency. What explains the calm among investors and policymakers alike? Despite the drop, the currency continues to remain among the top three...