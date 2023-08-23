English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Not weak or strong; rupee is going to be a calm currency in FY24

    The RBI has been adjusting the rupee’s value downwards for several years, in tandem with the country’s growth and inflation. Analysts believe this bias will be maintained

    Aparna Iyer
    August 23, 2023 / 07:26 AM IST
    Not weak or strong; rupee is going to be a calm currency in FY24

    Whether the rupee moves towards 79 or 84 to a dollar, the journey would match the slow glide of the previous months (Photo by Ravi Roshan/Pexels)

    The Indian rupee has weakened more than 4 percent over the past one year to come within a whisker of its all-time lows. Yet, there has been no visible discomfort among policymakers and the markets too have taken it in their stride. This is an unlikely outcome when seen from the historic lens of past depreciation episodes of the currency. What explains the calm among investors and policymakers alike? Despite the drop, the currency continues to remain among the top three...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Thermal power capex warms up

      Aug 22, 2023 / 02:45 PM IST

      In today's edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: September may turn the market fortunes, rail freight traffic stutters, boycotting...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers