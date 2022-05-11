Neither the fundamentals nor the technical charts are encouraging for the rupee

After hitting a record low of 77.55 against the US dollar on Monday, the Rupee recovered a little on Tuesday. But FIIs continued to pull out funds out of Indian markets and the dollar continues to be strong, indicating that the pressure on the currency continues. Consider the performance data of various currencies and Crude Oil for calendar year 2022: (image) If we look at the DXY Index [which measures the value of the US dollar relative to a basket of...