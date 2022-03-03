Mumbai, Lucknow, Patna, Ahmedabad: Cities that will bear the brunt of climate change

(Image: AFP)

The latest report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) paints what is by now a familiar picture. Climate resilient development is already a challenging task at current levels of global warming. Scope for such development will become more limited if global warming exceeds 1.5C. In some regions it will be impossible if global warming exceeds 2C. So an expanded agenda is urgently needed to keep warming within 1.5C so that climate resilient and therefore sustainable development can continue. This...