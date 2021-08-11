MARKET NEWS

English
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Is disinvestment on track?

In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: IPOs’ moment under the sun, disinvestment maths, Muthoot’s golden touch, an oily affair, climate red flag, Chart of the Day, outsourcing investment gets bigger and more

Ravi Krishnan
August 11, 2021 / 04:42 PM IST

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

Companies continue to make hay while the sun keeps shining on the primary market. After the success of Devyani International, another operator of Pizza Hut and KFC restaurants has filed a prospectus for an initial public offer. Sapphire Foods, the largest franchisee of YUM! Brands in India, wants to sell shares to the public.

What’s with these quick service restaurants and hospitality brands wanting to sell shares publicly when contact intensive businesses are still suffering?

Experts are saying we still are closer to the beginning of the pandemic than the end.

Close

Beyond the talk of how these businesses will make a lot of money from catering to the growing Indian middle class, it simply boils down to taking advantage of buoyant sentiment. The Sapphire Foods IPO, for instance, is an exit for existing shareholders. It is a complete offer for sale (to be fair, this could do with the fact that it raised Rs 1,150 crore growth capital recently).

The investor frenzy is still perhaps understandable. But the biggest mystery in all this primary market mayhem is this: Where is the government going to line up companies for privatisation and divestment and meet its Rs 1.75 lakh crore target? Last year, it raised only Rs 32,000 crore of its Rs 2.1 lakh crore target.

In a conference today, the secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management expressed confidence that Air India and BPCL will be privatised this financial year and due diligence and financial bids for other candidates like Shipping Corp, BEML, Pawan Hans, and Neelachal Ispat Nigam will also be completed.

OK then.

Our research team has also written the following notes full of investment insights:

Zomato: After the successful IPO, is it the right time to invest?

Why this gold financing company deserves a place in the portfolio

Radico Khaitan – More fizz left

Aarti Industries: Pricing power on display

Jindal Steel and Power: Does the price capture most of the positives?

Goldiam International: Best ever results; bright outlook

Motherson Sumi: A company for the long haul

Bharat Electronics: Growth takes a short-term pause

What else are we reading today?

Clash of the edible oil titans: Adani Wilmar and Ruchi Soya

Only a slim chance left to save planet from climate calamity

Coal prices at decade high -- Should we worry?

Foray into semiconductors just the latest in Chandrasekaran's plans for Tata

Chart of the Day | Electricity prices for Indian industry among the highest in the world

Treacherous markets fuel boom in outsourcing investment teams (Republished from the FT)

Picks from our Technical Analysts: HDFC, Navin Flourine, Bharat Petroleum and ICICI Bank

(These are published every trading day before markets open and can be read on the app)

 

Moneycontrol Pro
Ravi Krishnan is deputy executive editor at Moneycontrol
Tags: #disinvestment #IPO market #MC Pro Panorama #Moneycontrol Pro Panorama #Newsletter
first published: Aug 11, 2021 04:27 pm

