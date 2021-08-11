Bharat Electronics: Growth takes a short-term pause

The first batch of five Rafale jets arrived in India on July 29, nearly four years after India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 of the aircraft at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore. (Image: Twitter/@DefenceMinIndia)

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The performance of Bharat Electronics suffered in the quarter ended June 2021 due to lower execution because of the second wave of COVID-19. Moreover, higher commodity prices as well as input cost had a negative impact on profitability, leading to lower earnings. While lower growth is a concern, the company is hopeful of a recovery in the subsequent quarters of the current fiscal. The company, however, has maintained its full-year revenue guidance in the region of 15-17 per cent despite...