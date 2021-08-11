Foray into semiconductors just the latest in Chandrasekaran's plans for Tata

Natarajan Chandrasekaran REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui - RTX2YOBJ

Plans for the Tata group’s entry into the semiconductors business, mentioned by its Chairman N Chandrasekaran at the recent IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry AGM, should come as no surprise. Semiconductors is currently one of the hottest of global industries with an acute supply shortage sending several dependent industries ranging from automobiles to telecom into an almighty tizzy. The numbers, too, show the voracious appetite for these chips, whose sales grew 6.8 percent to $440 billion in 2020,...