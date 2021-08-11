Zomato: After the successful IPO, is it the right time to invest?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Zomato (CMP: Rs 124.95, Market Capitalisation: Rs 98,026 crore) reported a strong Q1FY22 topline, with a 22 per cent sequential growth to Rs 844.4 crore in a quarter impacted by the second wave of COVID-19. EBITDA loss came in at Rs -376.5 crore, up 145 per cent QoQ. During the quarter, Zomato clocked the highest- ever quarterly GOV, transacting users, active restaurant partners and active delivery partners. Q1FY22 performance Adjusted revenue grew 26 per cent to Rs 1,160 crore while GOV increased...