Goldiam International: Best ever results; bright outlook

Diamond

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Goldiam International (CMP: Rs 671; Market Capitalisation: Rs 1,488 crore) posted the best-ever quarterly sales in Q1FY22, driven by strong consumer demand. Goldiam’s strategy of increasing online sales and foray into lab-grown diamonds have led to a strong improvement in the financial performance over the last 2-3 and would continue to drive the financials, going ahead. Since our recommendation in the Discovery series in April 2021, the stock has almost doubled. Goldiam has huge growth potential, given the rapid increase in...