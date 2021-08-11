Jindal Steel and Power: Does the price capture most of the positives?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The June-quarter results of Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL; CMP: Rs 401; Market capitalisation: Rs 40877crore) were in line with Street expectations. JSPL has recently divested its power subsidiary to promoter group Worldone Pvt Ltd for Rs 7401.29 crore. June 2021 results Standalone operations Production volumes were lower by 3 per cent quarter on quarter (QoQ) due to Covid and the subsequent lockdowns. Domestic demand was subdued while export markets provided support. Export volumes accounted for 34 per cent of volumes....