Sapphire Foods IPO: Another KFC, Pizza Hut operator files draft papers with SEBI to raise funds

Sapphire Foods' IPO process has kickstarted with the largest franchise operator of YUM! Brands in the Indian subcontinent in terms of revenue in FY20, filing the Draft Red Herring Prospectus with capital market regulator SEBI.

Sapphire Foods IPO comprises 1,75,69,941 equity shares and is a complete offer for sale by shareholders. The offer for sale includes 8.5 lakh equity shares held by QSR Management Trust (QMT), 55,69,533 equity shares by Sapphire Foods Mauritius, 48,46,706 equity shares by WWD RUBY, 39,61,737 equity shares by Amethyst, 80,169 equity shares by AAJV Investment Trust, 16,15,569 EQUITY shares by Edelweiss Crossover Opportunities Fund, and 6,46,227 equity shares by Edelweiss Crossover Opportunities Fund – Series II.

Moneycontrol first broke the story about Sapphire Foods' proposed IPO on December 17.

Earlier this week, the Samara Capital-promoted Sapphire Foods garnered Rs 1,150 crore from private equity investors Creador, NewQuest Capital Partners and TR Capital.

Sapphire Foods operates 437 restaurants under the brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell in India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives as of March 2021. An omnichannel restaurant operator is backed by marquee investors such as affiliates of Samara Capital, Goldman Sachs, CX Partners, Creador and Edelweiss.

Given the rapidly expanding middle class and dining-out population, the company believes that KFC and Pizza Hut are well-placed to capitalise on this opportunity. As a result of the increase in delivery and takeaway services due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and subject to market dynamics and surrounding catchments, the company is considering smaller formats for new restaurants to reduce main costs - rent.

It plans to continue to build restaurant networks using a cluster strategy to efficiently manage a vertically managed and scalable supply chain and drive down costs, thereby yielding the benefits of improved operating leverage.

KFC was founded in Corbin, Kentucky, in the US by Colonel Harland D Sanders in 1939, the first Pizza Hut restaurant was opened in Wichita, Kansas, in the US in 1958, and the first Taco Bell restaurant was opened in 1962 in Downey, California. As of December 31, 2020, YUM! and its franchisees operated more than 50,000 stores worldwide.

JM Financial, BofA Securities India, ICICI Securities and IIFL Securities are the book running lead managers for Sapphire Foods IPO.

Recently, Devyani International, another operator of the KFC, Pizza Hut and Costa Coffee quick service restaurants chain, successfully raised Rs 1,838 crore through a public issue that was subscribed 116.7 times.