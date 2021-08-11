Radico Khaitan – More fizz left

(Image: radicokhaitan.com)

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Liquor manufacturer Radico Khaitan has delivered a better-than-expected quarter as strong volumes, pricing, and execution helped to offset a variety of challenges, including the disruptions triggered by the second wave of the pandemic. Quarterly earnings highlights The overall volumes for the quarter came in at 5.6 million cases, which implies a growth of 59 per cent year on year (YoY) on a low base. Volume growth in the premium segment was stronger than in the popular segment. While the top line...