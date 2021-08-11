MARKET NEWS

Radico Khaitan – More fizz left

In the next 12 months, Radico Khaitan plans to introduce super premium whisky and vodka to strengthen its portfolio

Sachin Pal
August 11, 2021 / 10:40 AM IST
Radico Khaitan – More fizz left

(Image: radicokhaitan.com)

Liquor manufacturer Radico Khaitan has delivered a better-than-expected quarter as strong volumes, pricing, and execution helped to offset a variety of challenges, including the disruptions triggered by the second wave of the pandemic. Quarterly earnings highlights The overall volumes for the quarter came in at 5.6 million cases, which implies a growth of 59 per cent year on year (YoY) on a low base. Volume growth in the premium segment was stronger than in the popular segment. While the top line...

