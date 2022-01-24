Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Dizzy valuations of startups face a litmus test

(Representational image)

The broad market is in selloff mode with the Nifty down 2.5 percent at 1.52 pm, but the wounds suffered by new-age startups that listed recently are deep. The rush to the exit by investors appears to match the race to get an IPO allotment, price no object, just a few months ago.

Zomato’s shares are down by 18 percent, the already beaten-down One97 Communications’ shares are still down by 7 percent, FSN E-Commerce (Nykaa) was down by 10.4 percent and PB Fintech (Policybazaar) was down by 10.1 percent. The selloff does not appear to have spared any startup, whether it had a visible pathway to profitability — such as Nykaa — or not.

What seems to have brought about this sudden change of heart? Investors could simply be taking money off the table, taking fright from the selloff in startups in the US market, where tech startups are taking a beating. Have investors suddenly become discerning about which companies they are investing in? This week’s FOMC meet may yield more insights on the Fed’s thinking that could explain the market’s skittishness. A less hawkish than expected stance could even calm markets somewhat.

For new investors, this is an early cautionary tale on the risks of investing in startups, where the valuation is based on non-traditional financial metrics and a focus on profits is considered as a dampener to growth. That this is coming early in the cycle, just a few months after some big listings took place, should be helpful in tapering expectations from future listings. While there are lessons for companies and investment bankers who evidently priced their IPOs too high, it is doubtful if they will learn it.

The bigger question for investors is, of course, if the broad market selloff will deepen. For now, we seem to be coupled to events in the developed markets, where central banks are plotting an exit from a low interest high liquidity era, with inflation becoming a source of concern. While this is one source of concern, how Indian companies fare in the December quarter and their outlook for FY23 will also play a bigger role in determining the direction of markets and whether investors will find other pockets of opportunity to invest in.

