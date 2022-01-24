The Eastern Window: Is China’s lockdown strategy sustainable?

(China Daily via Reuters)

The business world is beginning to shudder at the prospects of China imposing some more iron-fisted lockdown measures that can hugely impact the global supply chain. There is a strong possibility that the Xi Jinping regime will do all that is possible to make a success of its zero-Covid policy. The country accounts for one-third of global manufacturing. Many of the world’s best companies would be in trouble without supplies of finished and semi-finished goods from China, because they have...