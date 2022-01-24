The Green Pivot | Bajaj Auto drafts aggressive EV plank amid sagging sales

Representational Image

Unfettered by the prolonged drop in domestic two-wheeler sales, Bajaj Auto Ltd is forging ahead aggressively with its electric vehicle (EV) strategy. A few months back, the two-and three-wheeler maker announced switching its equity stake in Europe’s KTM AG for a higher stake in the parent company. This strategic move brings access to a larger product portfolio. Earlier, it had reintroduced its iconic scooter brand Chetak with an EV version too. This is not all. The firm has drafted an...