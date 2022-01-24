MARKET NEWS

Budget 2022 | Implement old promises for banks before making new ones in the Budget

The start of the bad bank’s operations is stuck due to differences regarding its structure 

Aparna Iyer
January 24, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST
Budget 2022 | Implement old promises for banks before making new ones in the Budget

In almost every Union Budget over the last decade, the central government has had to set aside a large amount of funds to recapitalize the banks it owns. During the years it couldn’t give money, it enlisted the help of its unofficial rescuer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). Perhaps for the first time, it won’t have to do any of this in the budget for 2022-23. India’s public sector banks are relatively healthy, ironically at a time when a pandemic has...

