Opinion

How Mphasis is bucking IT sector deal trend by winning large orders

Order wins for Mphasis, as measured by the total contract value, increased 39 percent sequentially and include four large deals.

R. Sree Ram
January 24, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST
How Mphasis is bucking IT sector deal trend by winning large orders

Mid-tier IT services company Mphasis reported impressive growth for the December 2021 quarter (Q3 FY22). Constant currency revenue is up 7.8 percent sequentially and 24.2 percent from the year ago. Robust order wins were a key highlight of its results. Order wins, as measured by the total contract value (TCV), are up 39 percent sequentially and 35 percent from the year ago quarter. Notably, Mphasis won four large deals in the December quarter. Large deals provide better revenue visibility and...

