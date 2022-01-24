How Mphasis is bucking IT sector deal trend by winning large orders

Mid-tier IT services company Mphasis reported impressive growth for the December 2021 quarter (Q3 FY22). Constant currency revenue is up 7.8 percent sequentially and 24.2 percent from the year ago. Robust order wins were a key highlight of its results. Order wins, as measured by the total contract value (TCV), are up 39 percent sequentially and 35 percent from the year ago quarter. Notably, Mphasis won four large deals in the December quarter. Large deals provide better revenue visibility and...