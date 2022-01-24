MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Do Q3 earnings indicate an end to Bandhan’s asset quality woes?

Earnings in Q3 FY22 was mainly led by a significant fall in provisions as collection efficiency improved

Neha Dave
January 24, 2022 / 10:25 AM IST
Do Q3 earnings indicate an end to Bandhan’s asset quality woes?

Operating profit increased by 1.4 percent YoY to Rs 1,950.1 crore.

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Bandhan Bank (CMP: Rs 295; Mcap: Rs 47,594 crore) is back in the black, reporting a net profit of Rs 859 crore in the third quarter of FY22 (Q3 FY22). In the previous quarter (Q2 FY22), the lender had suffered a huge loss of Rs 3,009 crore. Earnings in Q3 FY22 was mainly led by a significant fall in provisions as collection efficiency improved.  Slightly better margins also supported profitability. (image) Asset quality – collections improve but slippages still high In...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Is Omicron losing its sting? 

    Jan 20, 2022 / 04:08 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: ICICI Lombard makes the cut, the way forward for L&T Infotech, Budget Chart of the Day, Crypto Learn and more

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Bubble Trouble 

    Jan 22, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

    The US is in the grip of “three and a half bubbles”, according to GMO’s chief investment strategist Grantham

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers