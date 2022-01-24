Do Q3 earnings indicate an end to Bandhan’s asset quality woes?

Operating profit increased by 1.4 percent YoY to Rs 1,950.1 crore.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Bandhan Bank (CMP: Rs 295; Mcap: Rs 47,594 crore) is back in the black, reporting a net profit of Rs 859 crore in the third quarter of FY22 (Q3 FY22). In the previous quarter (Q2 FY22), the lender had suffered a huge loss of Rs 3,009 crore. Earnings in Q3 FY22 was mainly led by a significant fall in provisions as collection efficiency improved. Slightly better margins also supported profitability. (image) Asset quality – collections improve but slippages still high In...