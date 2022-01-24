Havells India Q3: Core growth continues, but margin concerns remain

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Havells India has reported a mixed bag of earnings for the quarter ended December. While the company was able to deliver a healthy top line growth, higher commodity prices exerted downward pressure on margins. Key result highlights A broad-based growth across all segments (except Lloyds) aided the 15 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in revenues in the quarter gone by. However, margins contracted as costs associated with input components, and other materials went up significantly. The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and...