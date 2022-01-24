ICICI Bank posts solid Q3 earnings, re-rating to continue

ICICI Bank. Representative image.

ICICI Bank (CMP: Rs 805; Mcap: Rs 558,699 crore) has posted robust earnings in the third quarter of FY22. The second largest private bank’s net profit increased to Rs 6,194 crore in Q3 FY22, a growth of 25 percent compared with the same quarter last year. Though operating expenses increased, the profit growth was driven by market-leading loan growth, best-in-class margins, healthy fee income, and lower credit costs/provisions. (image) Poised to deliver strong earnings growth ICICI Bank has seen a major...