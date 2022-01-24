MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

ICICI Bank posts solid Q3 earnings, re-rating to continue

With limited downside to earnings, ICICI Bank offers best risk-return in the banking space

Neha Dave
January 24, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST
ICICI Bank posts solid Q3 earnings, re-rating to continue

ICICI Bank. Representative image.

ICICI Bank (CMP: Rs 805; Mcap: Rs 558,699 crore) has posted robust earnings in the third quarter of FY22. The second largest private bank’s net profit increased to Rs 6,194 crore in Q3 FY22, a growth of 25 percent compared with the same quarter last year. Though operating expenses increased, the profit growth was driven by market-leading loan growth, best-in-class margins, healthy fee income, and lower credit costs/provisions. (image) Poised to deliver strong earnings growth ICICI Bank has seen a major...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Is Omicron losing its sting? 

    Jan 20, 2022 / 04:08 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: ICICI Lombard makes the cut, the way forward for L&T Infotech, Budget Chart of the Day, Crypto Learn and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers