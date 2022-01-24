JSW Steel: Higher cost push likely to impact performance in the short term

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The Q3 results of JSW Steel (JSW; CMP: Rs 667; Market capitalisation: Rs 1,61,144 crore) have come in below Street expectations. In FY23, we expect Dolvi’s 5-million-tonne (MT) capacity to contribute to higher volumes. The higher debt, as on December 31, 2021, was due to the consolidation of Bhushan Power and Steel with JSW. December-quarter performance JSW’s plants operated at 94 percent capacity utilisation levels (ex-Dolvi expansion, which commenced commercial operations on November 15, 2021) compared with 91 percent in the...