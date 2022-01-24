MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Budget Chart of the Day | Shot in the arm for realty

With the Modi government’s vision statement of ‘Housing for All by 2022’, it is but obvious that the Union Budget would continue to focus on offering real estate sops

Moneycontrol Opinion
Budget Chart of the Day | Shot in the arm for realty

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, no doubt, pushed demand for affordable housing in urban and rural areas. But Budget 2022-23 may see incentives continue due to pandemic-led delays in achieving the targets. Other incentives to push home sales such as tax concessions on interest and principal payments towards home loans and tax rebate home rental income are likely to fuel investor sentiment in realty stocks, post-Budget. The chart below shows how the Nifty realty index got a budgetary boost...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Is Omicron losing its sting? 

    Jan 20, 2022 / 04:08 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: ICICI Lombard makes the cut, the way forward for L&T Infotech, Budget Chart of the Day, Crypto Learn and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers