Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Chandrayaan-3: A Make in India success story

Chandrayaan-3 may be a small soft landing for ISRO, but it is a giant leap for Indian enterprise.

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

With immense anticipation and national pride, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) eagerly awaits the Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram's attempt at a soft landing on the Moon. On display is the expertise of the national space agency and the collaborative efforts of over 400 private companies that are integral to the vendor system.

While ISRO leads the way in managing the project from conception to completion, it equally deserves recognition for fostering a network of vendors, encompassing both public and private sector participants.

For the present mission, ISRO has sourced the launch vehicle booster segments and subsystems from Larsen & Toubro, batteries from Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), electronic power modules and test and evaluation system from Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation (KELTRON) and mission components manufactured from Walchand Industries.

Godrej & Boyce has contributed critical components like liquid propulsion engines, satellite thrusters and control module components. Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) provided the critical components to National Aerospace Laboratories, where the launch vehicle was tested.

The mission also saw smaller and niche players contributing to the project. Ananth Technologies contributed to the launch vehicle and avionics packages. Centum Electronics has provided more than 200 mission-critical modules and subsystems while MTAR Technologies has chipped in with parts for the lander's propulsion system and the rover's navigation system.

Himson Industrial Ceramic supplied components to sustain extreme temperatures while Sri Venkateswara Aerospace built Vikram's legs and the rover's chassis. Midhani provided alloys for the lander's heat shield and the rover's wheels and Paras Defence and Space Technologies contributed to the navigation system.

Irrespective of the outcome of the landing, Chandrayaan-3 is a success story of Indian enterprise. For years to come, employees of the vendor companies will discuss their role in the first vehicle sent to the South Pole of the Moon at dinner tables.

While the order size might not move the needle for many companies, they will monetise their expertise over the years. Chandrayaan-3 may be a small soft landing for ISRO, but it is a giant leap for Indian enterprise.

Investing insights from our research team

Radico Khaitan: Market share gains underpin Q1 earnings

Fiem: Wider adoption of LEDs, EVs the key growth driver

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre: Expanding its reach with an eye on margins

Tracker

Pro Economic Tracker | Consumer sentiment improves, exports slump

What else are we reading?

Not weak or strong; rupee is going to be a calm currency in FY24

Why are FMCG stocks wearing a dull look after their Q1 results?

Film stars can become missing MPs, but never NPAs

What is good for the Indian consumer will be good for Indian manufacturing

Chart of the Day: Healthcare sector on an adrenaline rush

GeM has transformed government procurement

BRICS: The mighty dollar is secure for now (republished from the FT)

The transfer of wealth from boomers to ‘zennials’ will reshape the global economy (republished from the FT)

A new lunar space race is on and India will be seen and heard loud and clear with Chandrayaan-3

Startup Renaissance: The three big themes headlining the coming-of-age decade for Indian startups

India needs to urgently implement front-of-pack labelling system for processed food

The ups and downs of South Africa's energy transition has lessons for everyone

Japanese factory automation giant Fanuc’s road to redemption runs through India

Personal Finance

Business cycle funds are booming, but should you invest?

Markets

MC Interview: Affordable housing demand will continue to be strong: Manoj Viswanathan of Home First Finance

Technical Picks: Bharat Electronics, Natural gas, Tata Communications

and NMDC (These are published every trading day before markets open and can be read on the app).

Shishir Asthana

Moneycontrol Pro